Wednesday's Weather: Another hot and dry day with temps in the 90s

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, June 14

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

After a stormy Tuesday evening it will be another hot and dry day with temps once again in the 90s.

Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Skies will be mostly sunny with the slight chance for an isolated storm or two to develop later this evening in the far southeastern panhandle.

Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s.

A few storms may be possible Thursday afternoon and evening, before we dry out for the weekend.

Temps remain in the 90s and low 100s Friday into Saturday.

A cold front will move through on Sunday bringing another chance for storms and more seasonal Temps, with highs in the 80s and low 90s.

We then we warm back into the 90s for next week.

