New solid waste initiatives to improve & clean up Amarillo alleyways

Now that the city of Amarillo has announced new efforts to clean up local alleys, city crews will be able to pick up different objects in alleys whether it is brush, debris or even mattresses all in one stop.

This new transition will combine two solid waste operations, crews who focus on picking up brush items and those who focus on bulky items.

"Typically, we would start at one end city and work our way all the way throughout the city trying to sweep the whole alley with two different separate crews," Public Works Director Raymond Lee said. "So, if you stayed in a residence where you have a bulky item and you put it out and need your brush picked up, your brush would get picked up, but you still have a couch sitting out there in the back of your alley and that is not the way we want to run our operation."

The goal of this conversion is to accommodate residents and eliminate the need to call the city and request to remove bulky trash, debris and brush in alleys.

In addition to combining these two services, the city is also making changes to its curbside service.

"We also have another little operation and new service we are providing, which is curbside service for bulky items and brush," Lee said. "If you call in advanced to our solid waste department before you place the items on the curbside we will have those items picked up within 24 hours."

Lee hopes this transition will help cut down on the time it takes to sweep the city's alleyways but he says this process is going to take a couple of months and asks Amarillo residents for their patience.

"We just want to partner with our residents to let our residents know, Hey we've heard your concerns we are working on trying to address those concerns and we are looking at alternative ways to provide our services that benefits everyone and improves the quality of life within the city of Amarillo," Lee said.

Lee says once the crews have completed the backlog, all alleys will be cleared on two month cycles.

The city of Amarillo will begin this new transition this Wednesday, June 14.

To request curbside pick up, you can contact the Amarillo Solid Waste department at 806-378-6813.

