Canyon police looking for burglary suspect - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Canyon police looking for burglary suspect

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: Canyon Police Department SOURCE: Canyon Police Department
CANYON, TX (KFDA) -

The Canyon Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary.

The suspect pictured is wanted in connection to a burglary of a home on June 9, around 10:00 a.m.

If you have any information on this burglary, call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly