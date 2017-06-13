Canyon police looking for burglary suspect

Now that the city of Amarillo has announced new efforts to clean up local alleys, city crews will be able to pick up different objects in alleys whether it is brush, debris or even mattresses all in one stop.
Canyon ISD has approved a new strategic vision for their school called Vision 2020, and they are excited about what this is going to do for their students.
The Canyon Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary.
Preliminary autopsy results indicate no foul play in the death 44-year-old Loretta Ann Arenas, of Amarillo.
Clovis police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday evening.
