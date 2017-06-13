Clovis police investigating armed robbery - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Clovis police investigating armed robbery

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) -

Clovis police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday evening. 

Around 8:02 p.m., Clovis police received a call from a female saying a man walked into a store and held a small handgun out ordering cash from the register. 

Police say the suspect had the female clerk to go a back room and lay facing down. He then left the store taking approximately $500 in cash. 

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. 

The suspect is described as a white, male wearing a blue hoodie, dark clothing, and a light blue bandanna. 

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 763-9427.

