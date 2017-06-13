Clovis police investigating armed robbery

Clovis police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday evening.

Around 8:02 p.m., Clovis police received a call from a female saying a man walked into a store and held a small handgun out ordering cash from the register.

Police say the suspect had the female clerk to go a back room and lay facing down. He then left the store taking approximately $500 in cash.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white, male wearing a blue hoodie, dark clothing, and a light blue bandanna.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 763-9427.

