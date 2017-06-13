One person arrested for false bomb threat report - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

One man has been arrested after making a false report about a bomb threat. 

On Monday at 10:20 a.m., Amarillo Police Department officers were called to 8300 I-40 West on a call from a man saying a vehicle he had been driving contained explosives.

Police say 39-year-old Richard Thomas Duron described a red Chevrolet that he left parked in the parking lot of Saltgrass Steak House. Police say they found him standing between restaurants in that area, not far from the red car. 

Police say the Duron told the officers that he believed items inside the car contained explosives, including seat belt hardware and batteries in the spare tire compartment. 

The two nearby restaurants were advised of this situation and people left the buildings. 

The Bomb Squad was called to the scene and searched the car with the bomb robot. The Bomb Squad also checked some items by hand which had been thrown by a nearby dumpster. 

Police found no explosives or suspicious items.

