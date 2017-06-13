Viral photo of firefighters shows 'compassionate' side of job

A photo of two Amarillo Fire Department firefighters consoling young children after a wreck caught the eye of thousands, but the men captured in the photo say this is a routine part of their jobs.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, June 13 From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas The heat wave continues with temps once again in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 15-25 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny with the chance for storms to develop later this afternoon across the eastern panhandle. Some storms may be strong to severe, with strong winds and large hail possible. Overnight, storms will come to an end and lows will be in the 60s and 50s. S...
Authorities say thousands of dollars in cash and items were taken from an Amarillo home, and police are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
The I-40 wreck that killed three construction workers and injured two remains under investigation.
Beginning June 14, the city of Amarillo will make it easier for residents to remove alleyway trash and debris.
