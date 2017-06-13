Viral photo of firefighters shows 'compassionate' side of job

A photo of two Amarillo Fire Department firefighters consoling young children after a wreck caught the eye of thousands, but the men captured in the photo say this is a routine part of their jobs.

The wreck that Sam Berry, left, and Jared Davis responded to happened earlier this month on NE 24th & Grand St. Both men were snapped holding two young children involved. Neither of the youngsters had serious injuries.

"Every guy on the job has probably done this, we just happened to get photographed," said Davis, a seven-year member of AFD. “I’m a firm believer that compassion is a form of medicine.”

Berry, whose usual station is located in a different part of town, was covering a shift for a fellow firefighter at the station near the wreck.

“It’s just what we do,” he said. “It’s cool to see it (the photo) out there."

The photo was originally posted on the Amarillo Fire Department's Facebook page. It quickly got nearly 1,000 reactions and more than 200 shares.

