Police search for suspect in home burglary

Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to a suspect in a recent home burglary / Source: Amarillo Police Department

Authorities say thousands of dollars in cash and items were taken from an Amarillo home, and police are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

The Amarillo Police Department said the burglary happened Monday at a home in the 11000 block of Indian Hills Rd. Valuable coins, jewelry and two weapons were stolen.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip online at www.amapolice.org.

Tips leading to an arrest could result in a reward of up to $1,000.

