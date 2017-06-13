Tuesday's Weather: Heat wave continues with temps in the mid to upper 90s

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, June 13

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas



The heat wave continues with temps once again in the mid to upper 90s.

Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 15-25 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny with the chance for storms to develop later this afternoon across the eastern panhandle.

Some storms may be strong to severe, with strong winds and large hail possible. Overnight, storms will come to an end and lows will be in the 60s and 50s.

Skies will turn mostly sunny again on Wednesday as we warm back into the 90s. A stray storm or two may be possible late in the day.

Temps remain in the 90s and low 100s through the end of the week into the weekend. A few more storms may be possible Thursday afternoon/evening, before we dry out for the weekend.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.





Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.