RECALL ALERT: Rawhide dog chew products affected by chemical contamination

United pet group is voluntarily recalling multiple brands of rawhide dog chew products after reports of pet illness.

The division of Spectrum Brands, Inc. says the packaged products were sold online in the U.S. and distributed to retail outlets as well.

It was discovered that manufacturing facilities in Mexico, Colombia and Brazil were using an ammonium compound mixture as a processing aid in the manufacturing of the rawhide chews. It's an anti-microbial chemical approved for cleaning food processing equipment but has not ben approved in the U.S. as a processing aid in the production of rawhide chews for dogs.

Although limited, United Pet Group has received reports of pet illness with symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting. Consumers say the product also has an unpleasant smell.

The products subject to the recall are described below:

Product Brands Product Names and Identifying Information American Beefhide United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the American Beefhide brand on the label. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Manufactured by:

Salix Animal Health, LLC Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Digest-eeze United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Digest-eeze brand on the label. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB, and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Manufactured by:

Salix Animal Health, LLC Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Healthy Hide (including Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fun and Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fit) United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Healthy Hide brand, Healthy Hide Good-n-Fit brand, and Healthy Hide Good-n-Fun brand on the label.

This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:

United Pet Group, a Division of Spectrum Brands, Inc. 3001 Commerce St. Blacksburg, VA 24060 1-800-645-5154 Consumers who have purchased the products described above are urged to dispose of the product or return it directly to United Pet Group or to the retail establishment where they initially purchased the product for full refund. Please see brand logos below which will assist in identifying affected products.

United Pet Group says they take their responsibility to pets and their owners seriously and are continuing to investigate the cause of this problem. They will now be implementing changes across the affected manufacturing facilities in order to prevent this problem from reoccurring in the future. United Pet Group is also working with retailers to ensure that the affected products are no longer sold and removed from inventory.

This voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

If you have these products please contact the United Pet Group consumer affairs team at 1-855-215-4962 between the hours of 8:00 AM – 11:00 PM Eastern Standard Time for a refund.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.