Alley Clean-up Program to better serve Amarillo residents

NewsChannel 10 crews are on scene of a large grass fire in Armstrong County.
NewsChannel 10 crews are on scene of a large grass fire in Armstrong County.
Beginning June 14, the city of Amarillo will make it easier for residents to remove alleyway trash and debris.
Beginning June 14, the city of Amarillo will make it easier for residents to remove alleyway trash and debris.
Fall registration for Kids, Incorporated is now open.
Fall registration for Kids, Incorporated is now open.
The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at Hyland's Pharmacy.
The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at Hyland's Pharmacy.
The Potter County Commissioners Court has declared a 90 day burn ban for Potter County.
The Potter County Commissioners Court has declared a 90 day burn ban for Potter County.