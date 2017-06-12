Alley Clean-up Program to better serve Amarillo residents

Beginning June 14, the city of Amarillo will make it easier for residents to remove alleyway trash and debris.

Crews will now be responsible for trash they encounter in alleys

The purpose of this effort is to eliminate the need for citizens to request services to remove bulky trash, brush or debris in alleyways.

The city says it could take months to remove all of the current debris but once cleared, alleys will be cleaned on two month cycles.

If you have large items that you want to dispose, the city is encouraging the public to contact public works for curb-side pick up.

For questions or concerns, or to request curbside pick up, please contact Solid Waste Superintendent David Lehfeldt at david.lehfeldt@amarillo.gov or (806) 378-6813.

