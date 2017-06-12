Area agencies responding to Armstrong County range fire - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

NewsChannel 10 crews are on scene of a large grass fire in Armstrong County.

The fire broke out around 2:00 p.m. today near County Road Seven and the Old Claude Highway.

Officials estimate this fire at 800 acres and is zero percent contained at this time.

Texas A&M Forest Service has responded to the fire along with several area agencies.

