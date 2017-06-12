Kids Inc. fall registration begins

Fall registration for Kids, Incorporated is now open.

You can now sign up for fall volleyball, tackle football, cheerleading, flag football and outdoor soccer.

You can register online here.

Here is the full program information provided by Kids, Incorporated:

Fall Volleyball: 2nd Grade - 6th grade, $78 player fee, season starts September 15

Tackle Football: 4th Grade - 6th grade, $110 player fee, season starts September 16

Cheerleading: Age 4 - 6th grade, $35 player fee, season starts September 16

Flag Football: 1st Grade - 6th Grade, $73 player fee, season starts September 16

Outdoor Soccer: Age 4 - 5th Grade, $73, season starts September 23

