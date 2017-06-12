Kids Inc. fall registration begins - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Kids Inc. fall registration begins

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Fall registration for Kids, Incorporated is now open. 

You can now sign up for fall volleyball, tackle football, cheerleading, flag football and outdoor soccer. 

You can register online here

Here is the full program information provided by Kids, Incorporated: 

  • Fall Volleyball: 2nd Grade - 6th grade, $78 player fee, season starts September 15
  • Tackle Football: 4th Grade - 6th grade, $110 player fee, season starts September 16
  • Cheerleading: Age 4 - 6th grade, $35 player fee, season starts September 16
  • Flag Football: 1st Grade - 6th Grade, $73 player fee, season starts September 16
  • Outdoor Soccer: Age 4 - 5th Grade, $73, season starts September 23

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly