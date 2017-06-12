Potter County under 90 day burn ban

The Potter County Commissioners Court has declared a 90 day burn ban for Potter County.

The 90 day ban starts today, June 12, and lasts until September 10.

A burn ban prohibits the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger.

If you violate a burn ban, it is considered a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.

You can find out more about the consequences of violating a burn ban here.

Other counties in the Texas Panhandle under a burn ban are:

Ochiltree County

Roberts County

Oldham County

Armstrong County

Donley County

Castro County

Childress County

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.