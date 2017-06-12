Potter County under 90 day burn ban

NewsChannel 10 crews are on scene of a large grass fire in Armstrong County.
Fall registration for Kids, Incorporated is now open.
The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at Hyland's Pharmacy.
The Potter County Commissioners Court has declared a 90 day burn ban for Potter County.
A GoFundMe account has been setup to help the families of the three J. Lee Milligan construction workers who lost their lives over this past weekend.
