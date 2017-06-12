Wheeler County Sheriff's Office investigating pharmacy burglary

The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at Hyland's Pharmacy.

On June 1, officials say suspects used pry bars to enter the front door of the pharmacy and took prescription medication.

If you have any information on this burglary call Top of Texas Crime Stoppers at (806) 669-2222 or the Wheeler County Sheriff's Office at (806) 826-5537.

