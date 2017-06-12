GoFundMe account created for deceased construction workers

A GoFundMe account has been setup to help the families of the three J. Lee Milligan construction workers who were killed during a wreck this weekend.

The page was set up by Billy Nalley, a J. Lee Milligan employee who wants to raise funds to help with funeral expenses and other needs.

All the proceeds will be divided between the families of Ygnacio Rodriquez, Jorge Noe Catano and Julian Zamora.

You can help donate by clicking here.

