I-40 and Soncy cleared without further incident

The Amarillo Police Department has cleared Interstate 40 and Soncy Street for normal traffic operations after bomb investigators secured the area.

The frontage road and businesses nearby saw heavy police presence for two hours Monday morning after a call was made regarding the threat.

Police identified a red car in which suspicious items or explosives were supposedly hidden, but evidence of either were not recovered. Police say interviews with the caller are ongoing.

Businesses along the frontage road were evacuated as a precaution.

