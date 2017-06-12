Amarillo Community Market is open each weekend, starting with record numbers

Center City of Amarillo has officially kicked off the beginning of their annual Community Market in downtown.

The market, located at 10th & Polk Street downtown, opened June 10 with triple the amount of folks seen in previous years.

Beth Duke, the Executive Director of Center City says folks who have never experienced the downtown attraction can expect homemade or homegrown items from fresh produce to arts and crafts.

The Community Market will be open every Saturday through October 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on this Center City project head to www.amarillocommunitymarket.com.

