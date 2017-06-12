Monday's Weather: Summer heat continues with temps in the upper 90s and low 100s

Weather Outlook for Monday, June 12

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

The summer heat continues with another day of temps in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Skies will be mostly sunny with dry conditions excepted across much of the region.

An isolated storm or two will be possible later this evening in the Southeast Panhandle.

Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Overnight, lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly clear skies.

Temps will remain in the 90s and low 100s throughout the week under mostly sunny skies.

A few isolated storms will be possible in the eastern panhandle mid-week with the greatest chance to see a storm or two on Tuesday.

