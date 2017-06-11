Local organizations to host Pulse Nightclub Shooting memorial

Local organizations and residents are gathering to remember those who were killed in the Pulse Night Club shooting.

Tomorrow, June 12, marks the one year anniversary of the attack at a gay nightclub in Orlando that left 49 people dead, 58 injured and millions more around the U.S. shocked.

LGBT Alliance Amarillo, Panhandle Pride, MCC of Amarillo and Amarillo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will gather at Sam Houston Park at 7:00 P.M. and invites everyone to attend the memorial.

