A ride for a cure

Amarillo streets were full of motorcycle riders today, and it was all for a good cause.

The third annual Mary Nell Tripp ALS Memorial Ride for a Cure kicked off this afternoon at Tripp's Harley Davidson. General Manager Jason Tripp said this event holds a place near and dear to his heart.

"My grandmother died from ALS several years back and MDA partnered up with us a few years ago and decided let's do a run, try to raise money for ALS awareness and maybe you know find a cure and drugs and things to help," said Tripp. "So we do this every year, raise money for MDA to do those things and it's just something that myself, my family, all of my employees, all of my friends we all put our heart and soul into it. It means a whole lot to us."

Amarillo area MDA Director Chelsea Nichols said today's event was a special way to raise awareness for a cure.

"It's just a privilege to do this on behalf of the Tripp family and ride in memory of Mary Nell," said Nichols.

She also said this will help them fund more research.

"It's really where we're needing most of the money to go towards for ALS, is just funding that research," said Nichols. "Hopefully one day we can find a cure for ALS Lou Gehrig's disease."

All proceeds from today's event will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

