The Amarillo Community Market is now open for its second summer season.

One year ago, Amarillo Community Market opened up with around 30 vendors, and this year that number was 85 with more vendors on the list for later markets.

Amarillo Community Market volunteer Carly Du Menil-Martinez says that the market is about supporting local vendors and creating a sense of community.

"This is a very locally based enterprise, and we are trying to support our local vendors, and encourage them to create their own businesses," Menil-Martinez said. "It creates a sense of community, a sense of place, a sense of environment that Amarillo is special and wonderful."

Hundreds of people, and dogs, came out for the opening to shop local food, clothes, gifts and more.

The market is open every Saturday from 9:00 in the morning, to 1:00 in the afternoon until October 14 at 1000 S. Polk Street.

