As motorists prepare for the upcoming week, there are some new area lane closures to be aware of:

Various lanes of the frontage roads along east and westbound I-40 will be closed from the Oldham County line to Bushland for seal coat operations.

On eastbound I-40, the left and center lanes will be closed from Eastern Street to Pullman Road for mill and fill operations.

On Saturday, June 17, TxDOT crews will install new reflective buttons on the asphalt along the I-27 main lanes from Hillside to Canyon. This will be a moving operation with crews in the right shoulder and right main lane, in both directions. Work will begin in the morning and continue throughout the day.

There are also ongoing projects that residents should stay aware of:?

Downtown Connector (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The left lane of the northbound I-27 frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27 northbound is closed.

Ongoing closure of the I-27 southbound frontage road (left lane) and the right lane of I-27 southbound at the interchange for continuing bridge construction work.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/Loop 335)

The right-turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed.

Eastbound traffic traveling over Soncy Road on I-40 is shifted to the north, limiting traffic to one lane in each direction while bridge construction continues for the next several months.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

The outside (right) lanes of I-40 westbound and eastbound are closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road is closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road is closed from Arthur Street to Quarter Horse Drive.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood)

South Loop 335 is closed from the north at Bell Street to help facilitate accelerated reconstruction of the Bell Street and frontage road intersection.

The frontage road between Washington Street and the railroad tracks is be reduced to a single lane of one-way traffic as it goes under the bridge; traffic will alternate directional flow controlled by traffic signals.

From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound LP 335 is temporally realigned for widening.

The intersection of South Western Street and LP 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and LP 335 has a four-way stop condition.

Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

Access to LP 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.

Circle Drive is closed at LP 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

Access to Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north and Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.

