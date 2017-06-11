Randall County officials investigate suspicious death, victim identified

The body of a woman found in a field Saturday evening has been identified as 44-year-old Loretta Ann Arenas, of Amarillo.

The Randall County Sheriff's Office identified Arenas as the victim Monday morning while saying an investigation into her death is still ongoing.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Lubbock.

Randall County officials tell us they were notified Saturday evening around 7 pm, that Arena's body had been discovered in a field southwest of the Blue Sky airport in the 14300 block of S. Washington.

Arenas was reported missing June 8. Inclement weather in the area prevented a thorough search for her, according to officials.

Randall County officials said this missing person's report stemmed from a domestic altercation between Arenas and her 48-year-old boyfriend, who remains unidentified. The boyfriend had reported that he and the woman were in an argument and he stopped the car next to the airport. The female then got out of the vehicle, and walked west into the field.

Authorities are classifying the incident as a suspicious because there were no obvious signs of her death.

