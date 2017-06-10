Texas Mission of Mercy gives out free dental care to those in need

Hundreds of Amarillo residents who can't afford dental work were treated for free this weekend.

Texas Mission of Mercy is a multi-day mobile dental clinic that delivered pain-relieving and restorative dental care at no cost to under-served Texans.

Event coordinators estimated they served over 500 patients on June 9th and 10th.

Area residents were lining up as early as 5:00 in the morning for a chance at dental work many would have no other way of obtaining.

"Well honestly I don't know how else I would get my teeth fixed anytime soon," said patient Trenton Powell. "I can imagine the pain would be immense before too long if I didn't get it done today."

According to Richard Smith, Chairman of the Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation, dental care is just one part of this event.

Another important aspect is giving patients the confidence they may need to improve their lives.

"We're also trying to replace missing anterior, or front teeth, for those patients who just can't feel like they can present themselves in public," Smith said. "By doing this, we give them the opportunity to go make that job interview, get a job, or just greet the public with a smile."

