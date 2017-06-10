Fatal wreck on I-40 kills 3, injures 2 more

Three construction workers are dead following an accident on I-40 Eastbound at Whitaker Road.

At around 9:00 this morning, Amarillo police officers were dispatched to a traffic collision that resulted in the death of three people.

A Ford pickup was traveling eastbound on I-40 towing a 16 foot long flatbed trailer loaded with sand and other construction materials.

The trailer came loose from the pickup and veered across the lanes and into ongoing construction.

The loose trailer struck the rear of a paving machine involved in the construction, and five J. Lee Milligan employees that were on or around the heavy machinery.

Ygnacio Rodriquez, 59, Jorge Noe Catano, 36, and Julian Zamora, 63, were all pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other workers were brought to the hospital, one with life threatening injuries and one with non life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford pick returned to the scene and was interviewed by traffic investigators.

Police have recovered part of the hitch hardware that fell off, and believe that may have allowed the trailer to separate from the pickup.

This accident is still under investigation.

