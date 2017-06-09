Canyon Aqua Park opening delayed longer

The Canyon Aqua Park gets closer to opening every day, but it's not quite there yet.

First the park, called "the CAP" for short, was supposed to open June 1st...then it was June 17th... now staff said maybe the end of June, with the goal of being open by the 4th of July weekend.

There are a couple reasons for the delay, and staff said they're just as ready for the park to open as the citizens are.

The slides are up, the pools are filled and water looks ready for kids to jump in.

Overall, construction is taking a little longer than planned, losing about five weeks of swim time from the front end of the project.

"We ran into some issues with the contractor just not being able to move as quickly as we wanted him to," said Jon Behrens, Canyon's Assistant City Manager for Special Projects. "We also began to think about the project and added some things. We added a parking lot. We added a third more parking because we felt like we had undersized our parking lot."

The admissions and concessions buildings are still being completed, shade canopies still need to go up and landscaping needs to be done.

Pool managers have been using summer staffers to do some work around the pool to make up for their lost hours because of the delay.

"It is a little bit frustrating that we haven't been able to get in there and kind of start our work, but it is what it is," said Mesa Allison, Assistant Manager of the CAP. "The pool's not ready yet, so we'd rather [everything be right] and make sure that it's working correctly and nothing's going to just mess up and then have to close down the pool."

Pool and city staff said they understand people's impatience.

They want the CAP to open up, too.

But it should only be a couple more weeks before you can come and start splashing around for the rest of summer.

When it does open, you'll experience two speed slides, a 12 foot lap and diving pool, lazy river, water playground and splash pad.

16 lifeguards on duty at all times will keep you safe in the water.

"We know it's going to be busy when we open, so we're really planning for that," said Andrew Neighbors, Manager of the CAP. "We're going to make sure the water's covered and we've just got plenty of people working to manage the number of people we know are going to be coming through."

The park will stay open through September 4th to make up for some lost time.

It will close during the week when Canyon ISD goes back to school on August 16th, but will remain open for a few more weekends.

Because of the delay, season passes for the park are now 30% off.