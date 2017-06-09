Area residents recover following severe thunderstorms

After last night's severe thunderstorms, residents in southeast Amarillo are working to clean up the mess.

Trailers are in rubble and dumpsters overturned in a neighborhood just off the Claude Highway. Resident Valerie Salinas said she hid in her hallway during the storm.

"I've never seen anything like it or felt it cause while I was in the house, the house was also trembling," said Salinas. "It was something I've never experienced in my life. I got down on my knees and I thought I was going to die."

Everything from fence posts to trees were snapped in half, and several residents were without power. Resident Stephen Birkenfeld woke up to a carport in his front lawn, but that didn't stop him from taking advantage of mother nature.

"We haven't had power since it started last night and things were getting a little warm," said Birkenfeld. "So I came out, and put a coke in the pile of hail I had out there to cool it off."

First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas said the damage is primarily due to hail and strong winds.

"The National Weather Service is out conducting their survey today, so they'll be able to determine what exactly this was," said Thomas. "It appears to be straight line wind damage, and we can tell that because most of the damage all seems to be heading in the same direction."

Homeowner Tony Birkenfeld said it's going to take a lot of money to repair the damage.

"Just on mine, I'm probably looking at 10 to 12 thousand or more," said Birkenfeld.

Other folks in the area like Mike Keadle they're just thankful to be alive.

"I figured if it was my turn, it was my turn. I couldn't get to the cellar," said Keadle. "We were lucky, the Lord took care of us."

Keadle went on to say it will take a team effort to clean up the community.

"We're all close, everybody pretty much knows everybody," said Keadle. "If anybody's got a problem, they know they can call anybody and they'll be there."

