Texas Panhandle students qualify for 13th Annual National Junior High Rodeo

Eight students will soon be representing the Texas Panhandle at one of the nation's largest junior high rodeos.

Two of those are Madison Clark and Coby Mason, seventh grade students from Adrian, TX.

They will be heading to Tennessee to participate in the 13th Annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo.

"You cannot imagine the hours that they spend practicing, but I am proud of the dedication that they pour into this," said Deann Mason, Coby Mason's Mother. "I'm so excited that they get to see an outcome from this and they are getting to go and experience a great opportunity. We hope we get to experience this for many years to come. It's just really nice to see them succeed."

This is Coby's second year of rodeo and Madison's first, and the pair will be apart of the Texas state team. About 1,000 other students will also be at the rodeo from 43 other states.

"Honestly, I didn't think it was going to be as exciting as it really was. My heart kind of stopped for a minute." said Madison Clark, National Rodeo Participant. "Chad and Deanna Mason are the ones that have gotten me here. I wouldn't have been here without them."

The two earned national spots by competing against the best in the state in multiple events and will be competing for national titles and thousands of dollars worth of college scholarships.

"I am super proud of Madison," said Angela Carnes, Madison Clark's Mother. "We've been doing this for about two and a half years. She's had a rope in her hand for two years and it's pretty amazing that she's as far as she is. It's just beyond words."

Out of the 13 different competing events, Madison will be in the girls breakaway and Coby will be in the saddle bronc riding.

"I'm pretty excited," said Coby Mason, National Rodeo Participant. "It's not the event that I wanted to make it in because I like roping more, but I'm glad I made it to nationals and I want to thank everyone's help."

Nationals will be at the James E. Ward Ag Center in Lebanon, TN beginning June 18 until the 24.

To keep up with Coby's and Madison's progress, you can visit their facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.