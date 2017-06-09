One dead, another hospitalized after one-vehicle crash

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Hall County today.

At around 11:32 a.m., 55-year-old Gary Harkey, of Vernon, was driving a 2001 Ford pickup truck on US-287. The front, left tire blew-out causing him to lose control.

DPS officials say the pickup truck left the roadway, traveled across the center median and opposite lanes, rolling over multiple times.

Harkey was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the pickup truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, 54-year-old Becky Harkey was transported by air to the hospital in Wichita Falls with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.