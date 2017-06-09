One dead, another hospitalized after one-vehicle crash

Eight students will soon be representing the Texas Panhandle at one of the nation's largest junior high rodeos.
Three Amarillo residents have been arrested after attempting to sell meth to police in an undercover operation.
One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Hall County today.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning residents not to fall victim to scams in the wake of yesterday's storm.
Beginning Wednesday, June 14, the City of Amarillo’s Street division will start its annual summer sealcoating project as part of the City’s regular preventative maintenance program for paved residential streets.
