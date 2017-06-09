Three Amarillo residents arrested for meth distribution

Three Amarillo residents have been arrested and charged after attempting to sell methamphetamine to police in an undercover operation.

Miguel Angel Bravo-Farias, 41, Hector Terrazas, 25, and Rogelio Xochitl Amparan, 29, have been charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, an operation was conducted to purchase 20 pounds of meth. Law enforcement met with Bravos-Farias and Terrazas at a Denny's Restaurant in east Amarillo. Police say Bravo-Farias and Terrazas had a box that contained five plastic bags filled with meth, and both men were arrested at the scene.

A later search of Terrazas' home revealed several containers of crystal-like residue as well as a liquid substance believed to be liquid methamphetamine. Police say the home was used as a conversion lab from liquid to crystal methamphetamine.

The investigation later revealed Xochitl Amparan as head of the methamphetamine distribution operation.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.