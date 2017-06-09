Better Business Bureau warns residents of storm cleanup scams

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning residents not to fall victim to scams in the wake of yesterday's storm.

The BBB advises checking out companies and their customer service, complaint and review history before using the company.

According to the BBB, using the BBB accredited businesses, companies who have met the BBB standards for trust will insure that you are using a company with a long-standing track record.

"Calls we receive after a storm typically include people inquiring about a company," said Janna Kiehl, BBB CEO. "That's the wise thing to do, call first, many times those who don't call first have paid money up front and are left with the mess because the company never returned to do the work."

You can check out companies by going online here.

