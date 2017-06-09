Click it or Ticket campaign increases seat belt usage

The Amarillo Police Department has released the results of this year's Click it or Ticket campaign in Amarillo.

The campaign ran from May 22 to June 4 and focused on enforcing seat belt and child restraint laws.

During the campaign, 403 seat belt citations were issued, 31 child restraint citations issued, 55 speeding citations issued, 20 distracted driving citations for using cell phones while driving and 348 warnings and citations for other violations.

A survey of four locations within the city revealed a seat belt usage rate of 88.3 percent before the campaign. After the campaign, the seat belt usage rate was up to 93.1 percent.

