Summer sealcoat operations kicking off for city street division

Beginning Wednesday, June 14, the City of Amarillo’s Street division will start its annual summer sealcoating project as part of the City’s regular preventative maintenance program for paved residential streets.
Weather Outlook for Friday, June 9
The missing elderly woman from Amarillo, Bonnie Koontz, has been found. Ms. Koontz was found Friday, June 9, near Pryor, Oklahoma.
The Palo Duro Canyon will see an estimated 175,000 visitors this summer, but there's a few things park rangers want you to know before you hit the trail.
Wednesday's turbine fire east of Groom served as a wake up call to regional fire departments.
