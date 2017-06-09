Texas Mission of Mercy Dental Event this weekend

Amarillo hosts the third Texas Mission of Mercy dental event on June 9 and 10.

The event will provide dental services to people in need of dental care without cost to them,” said Diann Gilmore, community chair of this TMOM dental event.

TMOM is a multi-day mobile dental clinic that delivers pain-relieving and restorative dental care at no cost to under served Texans.

More than 50 volunteer dentists and hundreds of volunteers from the dental profession, businesses, and community groups will provide charitable care to hundreds of adults and children.

Patients seeking care this will need to arrive by 5:00 a.m. on either Friday, June 9 or Saturday, June 10 at the Amarillo Civic Center (401 S Buchanan, Amarillo, TX 79101) to register.

Doors will open at 6:00 a.m. TMOM is a first-come, first-served event, and the clinic will stop accepting patients once capacity is reached.

Patients must bring their current medications.

Due to the high turnout at this year's Texas Mission of Mercy Dental Event more volunteer nurses and helpers are needed.

If you are able to help out please contact Don Nicholson at the Amarillo Civic Center's South Exhibit Hall or call 806-676-1512.

For more information visit: Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation.

Source: Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation

