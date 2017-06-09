Friday's Weather: Temps in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies

Weather Outlook for Thursday, June 8th

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Our warm up begins today, temps will be in the mid to upper 90s today under mostly sunny skies.

Winds will be light out of the spout at 5-15 mph. Overnight temps will be in the low to mid 60s under clear skies.

Winds will pick up to 10-20 mph overnight. The weekend will be the hottest days with temps in the upper 90s to low 100s.

Temps in PDC can be as warm as 110 degrees this weekend. Dry conditions and temps in the 90s will continue into next week.

