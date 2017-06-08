Regional fire crews not equipped to handle turbine fires

Engineering camp at WT has grown from 60 campers during its first summer eight years ago, to 350 campers now with more hoping to join in.
Wednesday's turbine fire east of Groom served as a wake up call to regional fire departments.
A 71 year old tradition is making its way back into the heart of Dumas.
The Clovis Police Department is looking for a man wanted for felony charges.
The Palo Duro Canyon will see an estimated 175,000 visitors this summer, but there's a few things park rangers want you to know before you hit the trail.
