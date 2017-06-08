Regional fire crews not equipped to handle turbine fires

Wednesday's turbine fire east of Groom served as a wake up call to regional fire departments.

Fire crews declined to speak on camera but told NewsChannel10 they are not equipped to handle these types of fires.

Fortunately, all plant employees were accounted for and uninjured.

Fire crews said these fires can be particularly complicated because the turbines are more than 300 feet off the ground and the fire has the potential to be electric.

During Wednesday's fire, crews did not attempt to put out the fire. Instead, they monitored ground fires and kept spectators safe.

Cross Texas Transmission, the group who manufactures power lines to Salt Fork Wind Facility said the operators of the wind farm are able to cut power to the affected and surrounding turbines. This reduces the danger of the situation and allows them to keep the other turbines online.

Area Fire crews said they plan to establish a protocol to ensure trained personnel are called as soon as a situation like this arises.

These fires are extremely uncommon. However, they can be extremely dangerous especially if people do not have the proper training.

