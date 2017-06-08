Dumas residents prepare for 71st Dogie Days celebration

A 71 year old tradition is making its way back into the heart of Dumas.

Dogie Days, a four day event, is less than a week away, and on Thursday volunteers came out to cut, season and wrap up meat.

Countless volunteers prepped over 10,000 pounds of meat for the Dumas Noon Lions Club's famous real pit barbeque brisket.

This Dumas tradition brings the community together to raise funds for non-profit organizations.

"This is the Dumas Noon Lions Club number one fundraiser. This is how we survive and this is how we serve," Moore County Judge Rowdy Rhoads said. "This is how we help the non-profits. We give back, and then we start all over again next year."

Judge Rhoads says last year the Lions Club gave away close to 95,000 dollars to different organizations around the Panhandle.

The Dogie Days festivities will begin Wednesday, June 14 and on Thursday, June 15 the Dumas Lions Club will be selling their famous barbeque plates from the McDade park.

