Clovis police looking for wanted man

The Clovis Police Department is looking for a man wanted for felony charges.

James Dupree, 46, has an active felony arrest warrant for possession with intent to traffic methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say his charges stem from a narcotics investigation in Bailey County.

If you have any information on where to find Dupree, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

