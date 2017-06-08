Eastern New Mexico University adding new student success center

Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) is adding more resources to its campus to benefit students.

After four years of planning, the university is now welcoming a project that will transform the schools Golden Library into the Golden Student Success Center.

"It's a $26 million project, but it's a building that we will utilize very effectively and it will really transform the educational process and the students success functions at the institution," said Dr. Steven Gamble, ENMU President.

The current standing library is more than 60 years old and is now being completely cleaned out to prepare for its renovation.

There are plans to highlight the buildings history but also add modern features to the exterior and provide a more assistance for the students

"When you walk in there, you will notice it's very open. There are all kinds of different spaces for students to get together in groups or to study privately," said Matthew Procter, Improve Group President. "It will have a total mix of spaces because we really want the building to mold into what the student wants. So, the student gets the personal touch and super successful experience that Eastern New Mexico University is known for."

The 94,000 square foot success center will also include academic advising, tutoring, financial aid and a cafe.

"It's very exciting for the student body," said Joshua Alvarez, Former ENMU Student Body President. "I know students are being involved in the decision making, such as furniture, where the windows are going to be and simple things like that, and that's what students are excited about. It's the current buzz. As a former student body president, one thing that I was very proud of is that we are the only school in New Mexico to see growth in the student population, and so now, we aren't only seeing the current student population but also prospective students keeping up with the success center's plan."

The planning committee is still deciding on final additional resources and features for the new success center, but students and faculty will be able to make use of the building as soon as May 2018.

"We are very fortunate for the voters of New Mexico who passed the general obligation bonds in 2014 and 2016," said Dr. Gamble. "Without their support, this success center would have not happened and we are very grateful."

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.