Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted fugitive

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help looking for a wanted fugitive.

Jawaan Ywain Grady is wanted by Pardon and Parole for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

If you have any information on where to find Grady, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-3300 or submit a tip online here.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

