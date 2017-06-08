Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted fugitive - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted fugitive

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: Amarillo Police Department SOURCE: Amarillo Police Department
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help looking for a wanted fugitive. 

Jawaan Ywain Grady is wanted by Pardon and Parole for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

If you have any information on where to find Grady, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-3300 or submit a tip online here

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly