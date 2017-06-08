Woman sentenced for 2015 murder of Dumas man

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help looking for a wanted fugitive.
A woman has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the 2015 murder of a Dumas man.
Amarillo Police are asking for help finding a missing 82-year-old woman.
The Amarillo Area Foundation received a generous donation today to help out with the continuing wildfire relief in the Panhandle.
Co-founders of Edge Co-Working, a business for military spouses, have received a $5,000 grant.
