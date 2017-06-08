Woman sentenced for 2015 murder of Dumas man

A woman has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the 2015 murder of a Dumas man.

Cassandra Louise Amole, 34, pleaded guilty today to charges of murdering James "Jimmie" Muir at his home in Dumas.

Amole and her sister, Jessica Lynn Shepherd were arrested in May of 2015 after a traffic stop in Greensburg, Kansas while police say they were attempting to flee to the Illinois and Ohio area.

Police say the two women stole Muir's pickup truck and valuables and fled the state taking Amole's two daughters with them.

Amole will serve her 60 year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The case was investigated by the Moore County Sheriff's Office, Texas Rangers, Kiowa County Kansas Sheriff's Office, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Taylorville Illinois Police Department and the Moore County District Attorney's Office.

