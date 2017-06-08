Amarillo Area Foundation receives donation for wildfire relief in Panhandle

The Amarillo Area Foundation received a generous donation today to help out with the continuing wildfire relief in the Panhandle.

Auto Incorporated, a locally owned automotive group, donated $100 for cars sold in the month of May, and in total collected $38,000 to give to the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund.

While this is a very significant donation, the foundation says that there is always a need for more help from the community.

"The recovery process and those impacted, it's going to be a good two year process, so we hope that those who think of it and have it in their hearts will continue to make those contributions to the Amarillo Area Foundation." said Vice President of Development Trent Hill. "Just put wildfire relief, then we can get that to the WRCA for that distribution."

All of the money distributed will go towards the working ranch cowboys, which is working one-on-one with the ranchers affected by this year's wildfires in the hopes of helping them withstand the long-term effects of the disaster.

