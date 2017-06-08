Clovis military spouses receive grant

Co-founders of Edge Co-Working, a business for military spouses in Clovis, have received a $5,000 grant.

Military spouses to active duty Air Force members Brooke Barnes and Jessica Johnson are the first place winners of the May Military Spouse Veteran Small Business Awards.

Barns and Johnson started a co-working space after they saw other military spouses wanting to continue their careers.

"There aren't a lot of career opportunities in a small town, so working remotely is a great option," said Johnson. "With backgrounds in marketing and engineering, we feel that it's important to keep your skills sharp and to continue professional development."

