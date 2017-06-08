Trailers, ATVs recovered during investigation

Amarillo Police are asking for help finding a missing 82-year-old woman.
The Amarillo Area Foundation received a generous donation today to help out with the continuing wildfire relief in the Panhandle.
Co-founders of Edge Co-Working, a business for military spouses, have received a $5,000 grant.
Fidget Spinners, a craze sweeping the nation, but on Facebook many articles say the spinners could be harmful to your children. They're in the hands of many children in America, but are they safe?
Madison Mill recalls safety gates due to entrapment and strangulation hazards.
