Trailers, ATVs recovered during investigation

Authorities say a stolen trailer located on an Amarillo property led to the recovery of several other items.

The Amarillo Police Department said four trailers, three welders and two ATV's valued at approximately $23,000 were recovered by Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit and other APD officers.

Officers were led to the stolen items after finding one of the trailers parked in the 1000 block of Woodland. An officer checked the license plate on the trailer and found it was stolen.

Officials say no arrests have been made.

A majority of the items have been returned to their owners, police said.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.