Missing elderly woman found, reunited with family

UPDATE: The missing elderly woman from Amarillo, Bonnie Koontz, has been found

Ms. Koontz was found Friday, June 9, near Pryor, Oklahoma.

It was around midnight when officers on patrol saw her truck in a ditch.

She had driven off the roadway but we're told she only has minor injuries.

She was taken to a hospital and her family is now with her.

Previous:

Amarillo Police are asking for help finding a missing 82-year-old woman.

Bonnie Joy Koontz is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having gray hair and green eyes, and officers do not know what type of clothing she is wearing.

Police say she is missing from a home at 12000 Amarillo Boulevard East, and she was last seen around 6:30 p.m. last night.

Koontz should be driving a dark blue 2000 Chevrolet pickup with a Texas license plate CA19037. The picture of the truck shown here is the same type and color as the one Koontz should be driving. The truck has damage the right, rear fender and a "Woody Woodpecker" sticker on the rear window.

Police say she may be confused or show signs of dementia.

If you see her or her pickup, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038 or call 911.

