Missing elderly woman found, reunited with family

Amarillo hosts the third Texas Mission of Mercy dental event on June 9 and 10.
The missing elderly woman from Amarillo, Bonnie Koontz, has been found. Ms. Koontz was found Friday, June 9, near Pryor, Oklahoma.
Weather Outlook for Friday, June 9
Engineering camp at WT has grown from 60 campers during its first summer eight years ago, to 350 campers now with more hoping to join in.
Wednesday's turbine fire east of Groom served as a wake up call to regional fire departments.
