NewsChannel 10 Starlight Ranch Concert Series Winners

It's time to announce some of our winners for our NewsChannel 10 Concert Series at The Big Texan Starlight Ranch.

Tonight The Trials will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the Cantina will serve food and drinks.

Ticket winners are Paula Nolan, Linda Martinson, Terry Lawrence, Hollu Brumbalow, Carla Housh, Kelln Maslik, Linda Noschese, June Ince, Nick Pigott and Patricia Winkler.

Winners can pick up their tickets at NewsChannel10, Thursday, June 8, by 5:30 p.m.

Click the link to enter next week's Concert Series drawning: NewsChannel 10 Concert Series

