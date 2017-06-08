Kickin' It in Canyon with Pat Green ticket winners

This years Kickin' It in Canyon will feature a family friendly show of live music with the Buster Bledsoe Band and Texas Country Artist Pat Green.

10 concert ticket winners have been chosen from our online contest.

The winners are Judy Martin, Karen McGuire, Vicke Haskins, Andrea Hunt, Lou Ann Nichols, Scott Glass, Whitney Nolan, Amy Hatch, Sadie Bow and Matthew Redekop.

Congratulations you have each won a pair of tickets to the show on Monday, July 3 at the First United Bank Center.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and live music begins at 7:00 p.m.

We'll draw for winners each Wednesday. Click the link to enter: http://buff.ly/2qZuI2y



