Fidget Spinners, are they safe?

"But from a Poison Control Center point of view, just from handling the fidget spinner, we are not going to be concerned, severely concerned with lead poisoning," says, Ronica Farrar, Poison Control Center Educator.

Fidget spinners, a craze sweeping the nation, but on Facebook many articles say the spinners could be harmful to your children.

They're in the hands of many children in America, but are they safe?

After an independent lead poisoning prevention advocate tested some fidget spinners, some online articles say they contain lead or even mercury, however this is not something parents should have to worry about.

"From a Poison Control Center point of view, just from handling the fidget spinner, we are not going to be concerned, severely concerned with lead poisoning," says, Poison Control Center Educator Ronica Farrar.

The poisoning prevention advocate only tested a small amount of spinners. Even though they found a couple showed supposedly unhealthy amounts of lead, the test did not detect anything that could be deadly to your children.

"Now, if a child is going to put this in their mouth and suck on it or chew on it that changes the game," says Farrar, "This would certainly be something that we would advise against. So if you have a child or the parent has a child that might put this in their mouth, then don't give it to them."

Lead poisoning can lead to some developmental issues in young children. But, it's hard to detect because the symptoms are the same as a common cold or the flu. There is only one way to know for sure if your child has been exposed to lead poisoning, a test.

"THE TEST" says Farrar, "You would have to take them into the doctor and get them tested, otherwise it could be just a stomach bug."

Since there were only a few fidget spinners that tested positive for lead there are a few things parents can do to make sure your kids are safe.

"If you are really concerned you could choose ones that don't have paint on them, says, Farrar.

"Choose ones where these are secure and not interchangeable. Maybe choose one that is not an L.E.D, the highest one that this lady tested was an L.E.D version that has the lights in it so those are some things that you can do to sort of lesson the risk."

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.