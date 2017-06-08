Thursday's Weather: Highs temps in the 80s, showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening

Weather Outlook for Thursday, June 8th

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It’s another mild start to the day with a few showers coming to an end, some area of heavy rain are possible this morning.

Temps will be a few degrees warmer today with highs in the 80s and a few places reaching the low 90s.

Winds will be slightly breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning, turning partly sunny this afternoon.

Showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening.

A few strong to severe storms may be possible, with gusty winds small hail and heavy rain being the main concern.

Storms come to an end overnight with lows in the 50s and 60s. We dry out to end the work week and start the weekend.

Hot temperatures also move back into the area giving us a summer feel to the weekend, with temps in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s.

