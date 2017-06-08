RECALL ALERT: Nidec Motor recalls swimming pool motors due to el - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

RECALL ALERT: Nidec Motor recalls swimming pool motors due to electrical shock hazard

Source: CPSC Source: CPSC
Source: CPSC Source: CPSC
Source: CPSC Source: CPSC

Nidec Motor recalls swimming pool motors due to electrical shock hazard. The pump control cover can be improperly grounded, posing an electrical shock hazard.

This recall involves variable speed swimming pool motors with a programmable user interface on the top.

“Emerson” or “EcoTech EZ” is printed on top of the control box and the model number is printed on the rating plate located on the side of the pump.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swimming pool motors and contact Nidec Motor Corp. (NMC) to schedule a free repair by a qualified technician to install an external ground lead.

Motors where sold at Leslie’s Pool Supply and other retail stores, wholesale pool suppliers including Pool Builders Supply, Pool Corp., Pool & Electrical Products, and United Aqua Group from September 2010 through October 2016 for between $400 and $500.

Contact NMC toll-free at 877-282-0223 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.nidec-motor.com and click on “RECALL” for more information.

The model numbers included in this recall are listed below.

Model Numbers:

M63PWBLE-0121
M63PWBLM-0128
M63PWBLR-0131
M63PWBLS-0132
M63PWBLV-0135
M63PWBLW-0136
M63XZBMA-0139
M63PWBMB-0140
M63PWBMC-0141
M63PWBMD-0142
M63PWBME-0143
M63PWBMF-0144
M63PWBMG-0145
M63PWBSC-0229

Source: CPSC

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly