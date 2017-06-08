RECALL ALERT: Nidec Motor recalls swimming pool motors due to electrical shock hazard

Nidec Motor recalls swimming pool motors due to electrical shock hazard. The pump control cover can be improperly grounded, posing an electrical shock hazard.

This recall involves variable speed swimming pool motors with a programmable user interface on the top.

“Emerson” or “EcoTech EZ” is printed on top of the control box and the model number is printed on the rating plate located on the side of the pump.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swimming pool motors and contact Nidec Motor Corp. (NMC) to schedule a free repair by a qualified technician to install an external ground lead.

Motors where sold at Leslie’s Pool Supply and other retail stores, wholesale pool suppliers including Pool Builders Supply, Pool Corp., Pool & Electrical Products, and United Aqua Group from September 2010 through October 2016 for between $400 and $500.

Contact NMC toll-free at 877-282-0223 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.nidec-motor.com and click on “RECALL” for more information.

The model numbers included in this recall are listed below.

Model Numbers:



M63PWBLE-0121

M63PWBLM-0128

M63PWBLR-0131

M63PWBLS-0132

M63PWBLV-0135

M63PWBLW-0136

M63XZBMA-0139

M63PWBMB-0140

M63PWBMC-0141

M63PWBMD-0142

M63PWBME-0143

M63PWBMF-0144

M63PWBMG-0145

M63PWBSC-0229

Source: CPSC

